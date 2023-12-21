The Dutch football association, the KNVB, is still opposing the Super League, even after the European Court made the forbidding of it illegal on Thursday. "Sportsmanship, solidarity, and open competition are important values inside the European sporting landscape. We do not see that back (yet) in the Super League", a spokesperson has said.

"The arrival of a league like this is terrible in many ways for Dutch Football: from the financial solidarity between the between the entire footballing world to the position of our youth production system and the position and club love of our supporters. To summarize, the whole football ecosystem in the Netherlands will be under pressure with a Super League like this," the KNVB statement says.

"Of course, we are in close contact with the Union of European Football Association UEFA, other European associations, the Eredivisie, and the Dutch government about how we can best protect the football ecosystem," KNVB declared.

The KNVB has said it will be supporting the UEFA. They had earlier decided to block the new football tournament, but the European Court of Justice judged on Thursday that they did that illegally. It is, therefore, unclear whether the Super League will come. There are possibly other grounds to block the tournament on.

The Eredivisie CV, the industry association that represents the rights, interests, and position of Eredivisie clubs, thinks it is hard to react in depth as of yet. "Momentarily, this is exclusively a 'lawyers' paradise.' Everybody involved is seeing themselves justified in the result of this ruling. It will probably take a long time before anything useful can be said about it. And then the question will be whether anything will actually change about the structure of the European tournaments", said director Jan de Jong.