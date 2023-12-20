Church boards in the Netherlands have been advised to consider establishing a welcome committee at the door during the typically crowded services and masses around Christmas. This advice came from the CIO, the interdenominational organization that facilitates churches' contact with government affairs.

According to the CIO, this welcome committee should, for safety reasons, pay attention to "conspicuous situations." The CIO noted that there is currently no concrete threat to churches.

The terrorist threat level was increased to the second-highest point last week, with a warning of a “real chance” of an attack, according to the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV). This prompted the CIO to consult with the NCTV, particularly concerning the upcoming Christmas services.

The CIO said it considers it "wise" for churches to take measures to improve the safety of their congregations. For instance, churchgoers should be allowed to enter and exit through only one door, while other doors should remain closed. The CIO also recommended churches to take simple measures such as installing surveillance cameras and an emergency button.

Church boards are urged to designate a person specifically responsible for security. This individual can consult with the police or the municipality about the local situation as needed.

The CIO is a collaboration of 29 Christian churches and two Jewish communities. It represents the common interests of these communities to the government.