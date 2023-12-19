The Dutch term for inflation driven by corporations using excessive price increases as a means to increase revenue and boost their profits was selected as the 2023 Van Dale Word of the Year. The word, graaiflatie, is a portmanteau which translates directly to “grabflation,” but which has a more figurative equivalent to the English expression, “greedflation.”

The term was also selected as the word of the year in Belgium. The Dutch dictionary producer, Van Dale, defined the word as being a form of inflation caused by "companies that fully or excessively pass on the price increases of raw materials, means of production and labor to consumers in order to maintain or increase their profits."

The annual title has been handed out since 2007. It is conducted in the form of a contest where the public is given an opportunity to take part in a vote by choosing from ten different shortlisted entries. Roughly 9,750 of the 15,000 votes cast, or 65 percent in total, went to graaiflatie.

Vreugdebier, which translates literally to “joy beer,” came in second. It refers to glasses of beer which football supporters throw onto the pitch from the stands because they were pleased with a goal.

Nepobaby wound up in third place. The abbreviated term is also popular in English as a shortened form of "nepotism baby." It refers to someone who is said to owe their career to their famous parents, particularly in the entertainment and creative arts sector.

This year's voting opened up on December 5. The public had two weeks to participate.

Full list of Van Dale Word of the Year 2023 nominees

Bestuurschaamte - shame a person feels because of damage caused by the failure of an administrative body they belong to or are responsible for. Stems from major government scandals like the Groningen gas file and the benefits scandal.

Hittefit - translates to “heat fit.” It means being prepared for a heatwave and physically able to withstand high temperatures.

Sportsfluencer - a combination of sports and influencer. It refers to famous athletes and former athletes who advertise sports and other items on social media.

TikTokjustitie - vigilantism by publicly exposing an alleged perpetrator of a crime on TikTok or another social media platform.

Treitertaks - translates to “bullying tax.” It refers to a tax measure perceived as unjust or unfair by the person who has to pay it.

Wokewashing - refers to using people who promote values like diversity and inclusivity to conceal abuse. It derives from English terms like “whitewashing.”

X’en - a verb meaning to post on the social media platform X. Like tweeting was for Twitter before Elon Musk changed the platform’s name.