PSV Eindhoven will face Borussia Dortmund (BVB) in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The draw took place on Monday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

The round of 16 will be played on February 13, 14, 20, and 21, and March 5, 6, 12, and 13. The exact date of PSV's matches against the German club will be announced later today.

PSV finished second in Group B behind Arsenal in the group stage. The Dutch team suffered its only defeat in London against Arsenal (0-4). The Eindhoven club won against Lens at home and against Sevilla in the away game, securing their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund finished first in a very challenging group with PSG, AC Milan, and Newcastle. The group was considered the "Group of Death" of this year's Champions League.

This is the first time since 2016 that PSV has participated in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The club lost against Atlético Madrid on penalties.

The Eindhoven club only faced BVB twice before in a European competition, losing 1-3 at home and drawing 1-1 in Dortmund in the group stage of the 2002-2003 Champions League.

In the Eredivisie, the Eindhoven club remains undefeated after 16 games. On Sunday, PSV won 0-4 against AZ, getting closer to the record of 17 consecutive Eredivisie wins set under Guus Hiddink in the 1987/1988 season.