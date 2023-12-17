PSV enjoyed another easy night in the Eredivisie on Sunday at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar. Peter Bosz’s side continued their 100% winning start to the Eredivisie season by beating AZ 0-4, winning their 16th game. Luuk de Jong got a brace, with Ismael Saibari and Sergino Dest getting the other two goals.

Peter Bosz went with Jerdy Schouten at centre back. Schouten was picked over Andre Ramalho. It is the same defence that PSV used two weeks back against Feyenoord in de Kuip. A match that PSV won 1-2. AZ was forced to make a change in goal. Hobie Verhulst was picked to replace the injured Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. The 19-year-old made his debut on Thursday vs Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Conference League before getting injured.

Verhulst did not make the ideal start, conceding a penalty after six minutes. David Møller Wolfe played a pass back to the keeper without noticing Malik Tillman, who got there first before being kicked by Verhulst. Luuk de Jong sent the keeper the wrong way to convert the penalty.

Ismael Saibari made it 0-2 five minutes later when the Moroccan midfielder ran through the middle of the pitch, playing a one-two with de Jong before taking a touch and finishing inside the box.

It got worse for AZ when they went 0-3 down after just 16 minutes. Tillman found Sergino Dest, who had come forward from left back. The US international hit a precise shot into the far corner from an acute angle with his weaker left foot.

The Alkmaar fans were singing for manager Pascal Jansen to be sacked after the third goal. They were also waving white handkerchiefs, a tradition in Spain to voice your displeasure.

Saibari kept finding space in the middle of the pitch, unleashing two shots from near the penalty area. Verhulst spectacularly tipped one over, and another went narrowly wide a minute later.

The home team was fortunate to go into halftime just three goals down. Veteran striker de Jong had two chances to double his tally before halftime, including a header, which is his specialty. Both times, the striker could not finish the opportunities.

But the 33-year-old would not be denied as he got his second of the match after 56 minutes played. Saibari chipped the ball to the far post to de Jong, who nodded it backward into the corner.

It was de Jong's 120th goal for PSV in the Eredivisie, which took him over Coen Dillen, who had 119 goals. De Jong is now second on the list of all-time highest goalscorers in the Eredivisie for PSV. Willy van der Kuijlen is at the top with 308 goals.

AZ fans sarcastically cheered the side when they won a corner in the second minute of injury time. They will go into the winter break in fourth place. PSV go into the break ten points clear at the top of the table.

Neither side is finished for this year yet. AZ face amateur side HHC Hardenberg on Wednesday in the KNVB cup. PSV are at home Twente on Thursday in the competition.