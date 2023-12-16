The PVV, NSC, BBB, and VVD are not enthusiastic about the plea from over 30 municipalities for a national fireworks ban. These four parties are currently in preliminary discussions with the aim of possibly forming a coalition, although the VVD insists that it only wants to be a tolerating partner. The VVD believes that the fireworks rules have already been tightened sufficiently when firecrackers and fireworks rockets were banned in 2020. NSC and BBB believe a total ban is impossible to enforce.

The PVV did not respond to questions on the matter. However, Geert Wilders’ party has repeatedly emphasized in debates that lighting fireworks is an important tradition that must be preserved.

“The misery is largely due to fireworks that are already illegal,” said Ingrid Michon (VVD). According to her, “(life) threatening fireworks” have already been banned. “But enforcement of illegal fireworks is inadequate, and the penalties are too low. We must tackle nuisance and vandalism harder.” Her party colleague and mayor of The Hauge, Jan van Zanen, is in favor of a national ban.

“National regulations still won’t make it enforceable,” said BBB parliamentarian Henk Vermeer. Pieter Omtzigt’s party (NSC) believes more in enforcing the current rules. “We do not see any enforceable options for a complete fireworks ban in the Netherlands. Municipalities have the freedom to ban fireworks in certain areas or neighborhoods and, for example, opt for fireworks shows as an alternative,” NSC said.