Arriva's two weekly night trains on the paths Maastricht-Schiphol and Groningen-Schiphol will continue to drive next year. Hundreds of passengers use the connection in the evening of Friday on Saturday, which has existed for around a year, according to the transport company.

The two trains leave from Groningen and Maastricht at midnight, with the end destination being Schiphol. From there, the two trains drive back to the municipality capitals early on Saturday morning. The first Arriva night trains between Maastricht and Schiphol left in the night of 16 on 17 December last year. The weekly night connection between Groningen and Schiphol started around a month later.

According to Arriva, people mainly use it after a late shift or a night out. The same goes for the people who need to make an early flight from Schiphol or the airport in Eindhoven. The train between Maastricht and Schiphol stops in the Brabant city.

Travelers pay ten euros for a ticket for the night train no matter where they get in. Arriva operates the two night trains on the so-called leading rail network, which is now almost exclusively used by the NS. European lawmakers have made that possible since 2021. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said in September of this year that they have no problem with Arriva's proposition.