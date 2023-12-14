AZ Alkmaar were knocked out of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday after losing 2-0 to Legia Warsaw in Poland. AZ captain Bruno Martins Indi was sent off to compile the misery.

AZ started the match with Dani de Wit in midfield. De Wit was on the bench last weekend against Almere City. There was also a surprise start for Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro in goal for the Alkmaarders. The 19-year-old replaced first-choice keeper Maty Ryan, who broke his cheekbone in training and will not feature for the rest of this year.

Pascal Jansen’s side knew they needed to win to advance in Europe. Warsaw, who only needed a draw, allowed the Alkmaarders to dominate possession. But the tempo was too low to create chances from the away side, with a long-distance drive from Jordy Clasie the only bit of danger they generated in the first half.

They were also going into the break a goal down when the Polish side took the lead against the run of play. Captain Josue chipped a beautiful cross to the far post for left-wing back Yuri Ribeiro, who was unmarked to head home from point-blank range.

AZ’s chances of going through were much more complicated in the second half when captain Bruno Martins Indi was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Josue.

The Spanish midfielder continued in the match and made his mark by getting his second assist of the game. Once again, it was a marvelous cross, making it easy for substitute Blaz Kramer to head home.

It was clear to see throughout the match that the young AZ side lacked the quality to trouble the Legia defence. The future looks bright for the Alkmaar Club, but there will not be many complaints about being knocked out.

It does not get any easier for Jansen as they host Eredivisie leaders PSV on Sunday. AZ is third in the table, two points behind Feyenoord, who is in second place.