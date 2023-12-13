Geert Wilders faced distrust from other Members of Parliament on Wednesday during the first debate of the new Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. The PVV leader was notably criticized for controversial remarks he made in the past, his anti-Islam measures, as well as for his stance towards Russia.

The agenda of the debate focused on the election results and the report on the status of Cabinet formation from formation scout Ronald Plasterk. In his report, Plasterk advised a new round of talks to see if the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB can initially reach an agreement on key issues regarding the preservation of the Constitution, fundamental rights, and the rule of law before discussing potential collaboration. Wilders nominated Plasterk as a 'formation informant" to investigate whether and how a new Cabinet could be formed.

During the debate on Wednesday, several MPs and party leaders insisted that Wilders should distance himself from his controversial remarks and positions on Islam, retract his criticisms of the rule of law, and apologize to those who have been frightened or offended by them. However, Wilders adamantly refused to do so, causing concerns and unease among members of Volt, GroenLinks-PvdA, D66, CU, CDA, PvdD, and DENK.

During the debate, Wilders maintained that his statements were made in his capacity as an opposition leader and thus, he had a different role. He refused to reconsider or distance himself from his past statements, asserting, "I don't have to do anything." He emphasized focusing on the future, noting that as a prime minister, he would have different responsibilities and promised to adjust any plans or positions that conflict with the constitution.

Wilders explicitly requested trust. Pieter Grinwis of the CU, filling in for his faction leader Mirjam Bikker who was sick pointed out that Wilders had previously declared the rule of law bankrupt, arguing that it cannot be resolved simply "with an insert." Wilders responded, "You'll see. Have confidence in me." Grinwis highlighted that while trust is good, control is better.

CDA leader Henri Bontenbal said he believes that good leadership involves reflecting on the past and occasionally admitting mistakes. He suggested that admitting faults could show Wilders' genuine commitment, rather than adopting a "hard tone" right away. Bontenbal said he distrusts leaders who "never dare to apologize" and feels that the Netherlands needs a different kind of leader.

Wilders, however, disagreed. "I believe you should stand by your actions but also learn from them for the future. I agree with you on that." The PVV leader also noted he sees no point in retracting all his statements, explaining that he had "good reasons at the time and won't take back a word, but I will ensure we handle it differently."

The leader of the leftwing alliance PvdA/GL Frans Timmermans said he believes that the PVV continues to be a threat to democracy. "If you get the chance, you will undermine the democratic rule of law," he said. He referred to Wilders' desire to strip heavy criminals with dual citizenship of their Dutch nationality, a measure currently limited to terrorism cases.

Wilders repeatedly emphasized that the PVV will adhere to the constitution and the rule of law. "We will align ourselves 100 percent with the constitution and the rule of law." Wilders declared that if proposals conflict with the constitution, he will withdraw them, asserting, "I am a man of my word."

Volt and D66 criticized Wilders on Wednesday for his stance towards Russia, which they claim has been overly friendly in recent years. Rob Jetten (D66) disapproved of Wilders wearing a Russian friendship pin in 2018, considering it disrespectful towards the relatives of the MH17 disaster victims in 2014 and in light of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine at that time.

"If indeed you become prime minister, you're not just the chair of the council of ministers on Friday," Jetten said "You are also the representative of the Netherlands abroad." The D66 leader expressed little confidence in Wilders, describing him as someone "who is friends with dictators and proud of it."

"This is intrinsically false," retorted Wilders about this last remark. He defended wearing the friendship pin during his visit to Russia, stating it was an attempt to negotiate migration agreements in the interest of the Dutch. "I completely distance myself from everything Putin has done."

Marieke Koekkoek (Volt) remained unconvinced. She pointed out that the Dutch election results were celebrated on Russian state television and that the pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also responded enthusiastically. "And Mr. Wilders claims it's incredibly clear that he is the enemy of Russia, how does that work exactly?"

At the end of the debate on Wednesday, it is expected that Wilders, also on behalf of the VVD, NSC, and BBB, will submit a motion to follow the advice of the scout to start discussions.