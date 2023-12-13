More than a dozen windows at the main library of the University of Groningen were either defaced or smashed in an apparent protest action organized by pro-Palestinian supporters. The windows of the Broerstraat building in Groningen were damaged either on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Among several statements painted on the glass were the words, "Day 68," a likely reference to Wednesday being the 68th day since the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7, and Israel's subsequent counter-attack on the Gaza Strip. Other spray painted phrases include, "20,000+ dead," as well as "We will escalate," "Free Palestine," and the word "Gaza" underlined. A circle-A anarchy symbol was also left on the glass.

"In our opinion, causing destruction and making threats do not contribute in any way to solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On the contrary, actions like these fuel polarization and are at odds with the core values ​​of our university," said Jouke de Vries, the university's board chair.

The university said it would press charges over the matter, a spokesperson told newswire ANP. "We condemn the fact that you defaced and destroyed our buildings in this way. We think that is terrible. If you want to make something clear, this is not the way to do it," she said. The library was open on Wednesday morning, and a cleaning company removed the graffiti.

A spokesperson for the police told RTV Noord that they were notified of the incident, and it is being investigated with a high priority. Forensic investigators were sent to the scene, and police officers were tracking down surveillance camera footage.

The university's governing board called on individuals to show more "respect for each other's circumstances and positions." The board wants to promote open conversation within the university community, and for those involved to find alternative means to express themselves.

Ruiten Universiteitsbibliotheek Groningen vernield en beklad met pro-Palestina leuzen. 'We will escalate' https://t.co/I3Ka3sc3kS — Dagblad van het Noorden (@dvhn_nl) December 13, 2023