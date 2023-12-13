The police are still searching for the man who fired at a car in Druivenstraat in Breda on Tuesday. The shooting occurred in front of Hemmers Gym, where Polish kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek is currently training for his upcoming fight next month in Warsaw.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the police received several reports of a shot fired at a car near a gym on Druivenstraat in north Breda. The bullet ricocheted and struck a building. The targeted car, a dark-colored Audi with a Polish license plate, had two men inside, neither of whom were injured. The shooter left the scene after the shooting.

Witnesses and sources informed AD that the shooting occurred shortly after Polish kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek and another man entered the car. Wrzosek had been training at the boxing gym that morning. He is preparing for his MMA fight against Croatian fighter Vitasovic next month in Warsaw.

The police launched an investigation and are reviewing camera footage. They also used a sniffer dog to check the perpetrator's escape route.

The investigation indicated that the shooter had been waiting at the location for some time. After the incident, he reportedly fled across the industrial estate towards Oosterhoutseweg/Teteringsedijk. The police suspect that the perpetrator had help from one or more accomplices, who may have provided transportation to and from the scene.

The police have released a description of the shooter: a young man with a dark complexion, wearing gray sweatpants with noticeable black zippers, a dark blue jacket, a black hoodie, and a light-colored cap. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the police at 0900-8844 or to report information anonymously at 0800-7000.

Last year, Wrzosek made headlines in the Netherlands following a chaotic fight with Dutch kickboxer Badr Hari at a Glory martial arts gala in Belgium. The event escalated as supporters of both fighters clashed

