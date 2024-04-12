Two men were arrested on Tuesday for their possible involvement in a shooting incident at a gym on Druivenstraat in Breda, last December, the police said. Several gunshots were fired at a car that a Polish professional kickboxer and his sparring partner had just entered.

The AD reported earlier that one of the victims was top-level kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek. He and his training partner were left unharmed. The bullets flew through the car and the windows of the gym.

The suspects are a 20-year-old Rotterdammer and a 21-year-old from Loosdrecht. The investigative television programs Opsporing Verzocht and Bureau Brabant showed footage from the shooting, which resulted in ten tips.

The police could not say whether the men were arrested due to the tips. The police confirmed shortly after the incident that it was a suspected murder attempt.