In the appeal of the Mallorca fatal beating case that began on December 4, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded prison sentences of up to ten years for the suspects involved in the fatal assault of Carlo Heuvelman from Waddinxveen in Mallorca in 2021.

Carlo Heuvelman (27) was assaulted on the boulevard of El Arenal during the early hours of July 14, 2021. He died in the hospital four days later. A lot of what happened remained unclear when this case was first tried.

What is clear is that the suspects are a group of friends from Hilversum who were celebrating the end of their school year in Mallorca. On July 14th, they clashed with another group of Dutch tourists in a club, resulting in several injuries. A short time later, the two groups of Dutch clashed again, ending with Heuvelman unconscious on the ground.

The next morning, the group of Hilversum teens, then 18 and 19 years old, caught a plane back to the Netherlands. Because the victim and perpetrators were all Dutch and the suspects had already fled back to the Netherlands, the Spanish police handed the investigation over to the Dutch authorities, who arrested nine young men.

Eight of them were ultimately convicted for the violence on the island that culminated in Heuvelman’s death. Sanil B. (21) was convicted of manslaughter based on Heuvelman’s DNA found on his shoe. The court sentenced him to seven years in prison. Four other suspects got 2.5 years in prison, and two others 1 and 1.5 years for assault and attempted manslaughter. One got community service, and one was acquitted.

On Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service presented their demand in the appeal case.

Sanil B (21), the main suspect, faces the highest sentence demand for excessive violence on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The other suspects are not required to return to prison, according to the OM.

Mees T. (20) faces a two-year prison sentence, 350 days of which are conditional. Hein B. (20) faces one and a half years, with 208 days conditional. They are acquitted by the Public Prosecution Service of involvement in Carlo's death.

For Kaan B. (21), the demand is 18 months, with 293 days conditional, for attempted manslaughter.

For two other suspects from the Hilversum friend group, Stan F. (21) and Lukas O. (20), the prosecutor demanded task penalties of 180 and 240 hours with conditional prison sentences of three and six months.

The demands in the appeal are similar to those made last year in court. The court set 11 days aside for the appeal and expects to rule on March 14.