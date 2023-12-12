€280 million will go to improving neighborhoods in 20 municipalities, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced. The millions will go to 38 projects and are intended for demolition and new construction, converting buildings into homes, and making buildings more sustainable. The money will benefit approximately 13,000 homes, the Ministry said.

Almost 28 million euros will go to the National Program Rotterdam Zuid. Approximately 28 million euros will be allocated to Amsterdam Nieuw-West and Heerlen Noord. Money will also go to Arnhem Oost (26.6 million euros), Den Haag Zuidwest (19.3 million euros), and the Gerestraat in Venlo.

“The quality of housing and the living environment is under pressure in the most vulnerable neighborhoods of the Netherlands,” said Minister Hugo de Jonge (Housing). With the money, he wants to prevent “residents from falling behind” and improve the safety of the neighborhoods.

The money comes from the Public Housing Fund, for which a total of 600 million euros has been allocated. Around sixty projects signed up for this round of funding, with projects totaling 480 million euros. They can also register for the next subsidy round in February next year.