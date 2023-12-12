A 4-meter-high statue of Vincent van Gogh in the city of Assen in the province of Drenthe was reported stolen on Tuesday. It is believed to have been taken in the night between Monday and Tuesday, RTV Drenthe reported. A sign with a message left behind seems to indicate a prank.

The statue was placed at the Kop van de Vaart in Assen in September by the Vaart in Assen association for an exhibition organized by Het Drents Museum. The statue, over four meters tall and weighing over 1000 kilograms, depicts the Dutch painter holding under his left arm the painting “De Turfschuit,” one of only five paintings Van Gogh created while he was in Drenthe in 1883.

Vincent is aangekomen in Assen!



Vanmiddag is een vier-meter-hoge #VanGogh figuur op de Kop van de Vaart geplaatst. Het beeld is onderdeel van de kunstroute door #Assen.



De kunstroute is een initiatief van @ditisassen / @Vaartinassen. — Drents Museum (@DrentsMuseum) September 4, 2023

The statue was intended to remain in place until the end of the exhibition on January 7. However, by Tuesday morning, it had vanished. A large sign was placed on the stand that reads: “I got a bit surprised last night, now I find myself somewhere else with my paintbrush.”

Kjelt Vosjan from the Vaart in Assen association told local media he had limited information about the incident. "At least we're glad there's a sign with it. It shows that it's a playful act. But it's clear that we want the statue back soon,” he said.

The association is currently attempting to acquire security camera footage from nearby businesses to identify the thieves.

There are now speculations it might have been a New Year's Eve prank, implying the statue could reappear after New Year's. “These types of New Year's Eve pranks are more common in the North,” Vosjan explained to ANP.

The statue is part of the major exhibition "Travelling with Vincent - Van Gogh in Drenthe" by Het Drents Museum. The museum has a tradition of placing a statue at the Kop van de Vaart for major exhibitions. For example, in June 2023, a bust of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was displayed there.