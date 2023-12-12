FrieslandCampina announced on Tuesday that it will cut over 1,800 jobs worldwide over the next two years to reduce costs. The first 1,200 layoffs will happen next year. The job cuts will affect almost all parts of the organization.

FrieslandCampina previously announced that it wants to cut costs by 400 to 500 million euros from 2026. €180 to 200 million comes from the job cuts announced today.

“Today is a tough day for FrieslandCampina,” CEO Jan Derk van Karnebeek said. “We realize that the announcement about job losses has a major impact on the people involved. We will, therefore, do our utmost to inform and guide everyone as best as possible during these difficult times.”

FrieslandCampina is a dairy cooperative with over 9,900 farms and 15,100 farmers who co-own the company. The firm had 22,715 employees in 30 different countries as of 2022 figures.

The reorganization is part of FrieslandCampina’s strategy to strengthen the company’s position as a leading and sustainable player in the dairy industry. Part of the annual savings will compensate for inflation, and the rest will “be divided equally between investing in sustainable growth and increasing the company’s net profit,” FrieslandCampina said.

“These cost savings should help FrieslandCampina to compete well and win in the market, in the interests of our employees and member dairy farmers, Van Karnebeek said.