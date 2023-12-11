Supermarkets are throwing away less food and drink. About 1.4 percent of all food on the shelves does not reach consumers, according to a new study published on Monday by the Wageningen University & Research (WUR) based on self-reporting figures by supermarkets.

Eight Dutch retail supermarket chains took part in this self-reporting research: Albert Heijn, Aldi, DekaMarkt, Dirk, Jumbo, Lidl, Picnic and PLUS. Together, they represent approximately 85 percent of the Dutch market. The HelloFresh meal-kit company also provided data.

The figures show that in 2022, supermarkets sold 98.62 percent of their total food inventory, leading to only 1.38 percent of the food not reaching consumers. This represents a 13.8 percent reduction in food waste compared to 2020 and a 17.4 percent reduction since 2018.

There was a decrease in unsold products in the categories of 'potatoes, vegetables, and fruit', 'fresh meat and fish,' 'dairy, eggs, and chilled convenience products', and 'other fresh and shelf-stable products.' However, there was an increase in the proportion of unsold 'bread, bake-off bread, and pastry.'

Insight into food waste has been provided since 2018. By 2022, there was a noticeable reduction in almost every product category in comparison to purchasing

The supermarket industry is aiming to reduce its food waste by half by 2030 compared to 2015, according to Jennifer Muller, Sustainability Manager at the Dutch Food Retail Association (CBL). “The Food Waste Monitor gives supermarkets clear insight into the product categories that they can best take action on. This consequently helps them to take affirmative steps to reduce food waste. And this has proved to be effective,” she said.

Supermarkets are collaborating with suppliers across the food chain to reduce food waste. Toine Timmermans, Director of the Samen Tegen Voedselverspilling foundation (Food Waste Free United), highlighted that more sectors are now collectively tracking food waste to identify where it occurs most. This collaboration within various sectors aims to enhance the supply chain through strategies like improved forecasting and better distribution of deliveries.