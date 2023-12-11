A 20-year-old man of Polish origin was taken to the police station after being found cycling without lights on the A59 highway on Sunday evening, according to a report by the local police on Facebook. He may face several fines, according to the police.

Initially heading towards Drunen, he then reversed direction, cycling against traffic towards Waalwijk. Alerted by reports from concerned motorists, the police intervened to remove him from the highway around 8:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the police station and faces multiple fines. "Luckily he can tell the story," the police wrote.