Two explosions took place overnight in Rotterdam-Zuid. The first explosion occurred on the Strevelsweg in the Bloemhof district at around 01:15 a.m. on Saturday. However, there were no injuries.

Shortly after, a second explosion took place at around 02:10 a.m. on the Ooltgensplaatweg in the Pendrecht. The residents noticed the explosion because of a bang that startled them. As a result, the porch of a house and some windows were damaged. Nobody was injured. According to Rijnmond, The two streets are only about a five-minute drive apart.

In both cases, the police ask people who have information to come forward.

In another incident, an explosion occurred in a house in Dordrecht at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. As a result, the facade of the house in Fregatstraat was damaged, the police said. No one was injured. However, it is unclear whether the residents were home at the time of the explosion, Rijnmond reported.

Mayor Wouter Kolff, in consultation with the police, decided to close the house immediately for two weeks "to restore public order and prevent a recurrence of this particular situation".

According to the municipality, "the society of Dordrecht is shocked" by the explosion. The police have launched an investigation but still have not found a suspect. "Nobody saw or heard anything in advance," a police spokesperson told the broadcaster.