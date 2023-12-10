Juice cures with medical claims continue to be offered on websites, even though this is not permitted, according to the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA). According to the claims, the juice cures could cure or prevent diseases, but this has never been proven. The NVWA's own investigation found that 17 of the 29 websites investigated made medical claims about their juice cures. As a result, the NVWA has taken measures.

The companies in question received an official warning and some were also fined. "Many companies acted quickly and changed the website or took it offline. Some companies have contacted the supervisory authority for advice on how to adapt their texts about claims on their website," the authority continued.

New inspections will be carried out in the near future to check whether the websites of the companies under investigation now comply with the legislation.