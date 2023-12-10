Christmas trees are bigger this year than in other years, according to vendors. The trees are also more often fake and more personally decorated. Nevertheless, most Dutch people will not bring their tree into the house until this weekend, according to an ANP survey of vendors. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been customary to get the house in the Christmas spirit a little earlier, but people are still waiting for Sinterklaas to “leave again”.

"Last weekend was already great, but this weekend will be even busier," said chairman Gerard Krol of the Dutch Christmas Tree Growers Association (VNK). Like Intratuin, he expects sales to be as high as last year. The garden center chain is the only supplier that already sells a lot of Christmas items in the days leading up to Sinterklaas.

Despite inflation, the price of Christmas trees is only expected to rise by a few percent. "The increased energy prices only have a minor impact on the price of a Christmas tree, but labor costs have increased," says Secretary Jaap Bolhuis of the VNK. In addition, Christmas tree growers have planted many trees in recent years, which has resulted in a wide range of Christmas trees for the Dutch, according to the association's press release.

At Intratuin, a Christmas tree has become seven percent more expensive on average this year. Other sellers say the price has remained the same compared to last year. According to Krol, the price increase has been limited to around 1 euro because there are still enough trees available. This year, the quality is particularly good, Krol says. "The unprecedentedly wet autumn has allowed the trees to fill up with water," he explains.

According to Gamma and Intratuin, this has not prevented the artificial tree from continuing its rise and possibly benefiting from a fall in prices. Lower container transportation costs from Asia mean these trees are slightly cheaper than last year, the vendors say.