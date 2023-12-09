An Arnhem resident died in a large fire in a house on John Lennonstraat in Arnhem-Zuid on Friday night, the Gelderland police reported.



According to the AD, the fire broke out at around 1.30 a.m. Just under half an hour later, the fire department upgraded the fire to a "medium-sized fire". Due to the intensity of the fire, the fire department scaled up and deployed two fire engines and an aerial work platform.

Arnhem, aan de John Lennonstraat is bij een woningbrand zojuist, de flatbewoner overleden. De politie start onderzoek naar de oorzaak van de brand.^JA — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) December 9, 2023

The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the fire.

However, this was not the only fire that broke out in Arnhem on Friday. On the same night, a large fire broke out in a house in Stadhouderstraat, causing thick clouds of smoke.





Dode bij brand • meerdere woningen ontruimd bij brand https://t.co/6wxeSVOP1y pic.twitter.com/dMhTIc3Nte — Omroep Gelderland (@OmroepGLD) December 9, 2023

According to de Gelderlander, the fire was reported at around 3.45 a.m. Luckily, there were no residents in the house at the time, so there were no injuries or fatalities. As the fire was severe and caused thick clouds of smoke, other houses were also evacuated as a precaution.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown, the newspaper reported.