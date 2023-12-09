Since this summer, unusually bumpy bricks can be seen at the corner of Bethaniënstraat in Amsterdam's Red Light District. Part of a municipal experiment, these bricks, with their small and large bumps, aim to deter drug dealers from standing at the street corner. However, local residents and shopkeepers remain skeptical about the effectiveness of this approach.

According to the municipality, groups of street dealers are a persistent issue in Amsterdam's inner city, especially in the alleys of De Wallen, the neighborhood that includes the main Red Light District. These dealers disrupt residents' sleep, litter the streets, and urinate in public.

As part of the "street dealer approach," the municipality has implemented various measures to address this nuisance, including the use of bumpy bricks. Developed by behavioral experts, this new method is designed to make the alleys less appealing to street dealers.

Since July, these special bricks have been installed at the corner between the Bethaniënstraat and the Oudezijds Achterburgwal. “The aim is to prevent street dealers from standing here and reduce the alley's nuisance,” states a report from the municipality.

Yet, the effectiveness of this new approach is still in question. One passer-by, upon learning about the bricks' purpose, expressed surprise. “I thought it was something arty,” he said laughing to NL Times. “It’s so stupid that it’s actually funny,” he added.

A local shopkeeper, who witnessed the bricks' installation in the summer, told NL Times, “They spent six hours on it. It’s just a waste of money.” He doubts the trial's effectiveness, pointing out that dealers can simply move elsewhere. “The problem is everywhere in De Wallen, so what's the point?”

Another shopkeeper shared his skepticism. “This is dumb,” he remarked. “I’m not sure it’s helping. The only thing I'm sure about is that the neighborhood cat loves to rub her back against it.” While he acknowledges the presence of street dealers, he believes a police officer or camera might be a more effective solution.

The municipality's evaluation report indicates that while dealers avoid the bumpy bricks area, they tend to move just a few feet away, either deeper into the alley or across the street. As a result, “The level of nuisance caused by street dealers remains virtually unchanged for local residents and entrepreneurs.”

The municipality also surveyed the local residents and entrepreneurs about this trial. Before the installation, 50 percent reported significant nuisance from street dealers. This figure dropped to 40 percent after the installation. However, there has been an increase in those reporting some nuisance, from 32 percent before the installation to 36 percent afterward.

This trial is set to end in early 2024, with the municipality considering relocating the bricks to a different place in De Wallen. A public order camera will also be installed in Bethaniënstraat in 2024, the municipality told AT5.