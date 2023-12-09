There was an explosion in a business premises in the Koninginnestraat in Vlaardingen on Friday evening. According to the police, no one was injured. However, the facade of the building was badly damaged.

Een #explosie bij een bedrijfspand aan de #Koninginnestraat in #Vlaardingen heeft de gevel flink beschadigd. Niemand raakte gewond. De omgeving is afgezet voor onderzoek. Iets gezien of gehoord? Heb je beelden? Laat het ons weten. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) December 8, 2023

The police have cordoned off the area around the building for the investigation and are looking for witnesses.

The mayor of Vlaardingen, Bert Wijbenga, "is taking the situation very seriously", the municipality stated. The business premises and a house in Koninginnestraat will be closed immediately, as will a house in Gretha Hofstralaan. "This measure is of great importance to local residents. However, the prevention of danger and the sense of security for these people and also for the immediate surroundings comes first."



Last Tuesday, there was also an explosion in a house on Oosterdwarsstraat in Vlaardingen. The residents were at home at the time of the explosion, but luckily no one was injured. However, the facade of the house was damaged. According to the municipality, a camera has since been installed at the house.