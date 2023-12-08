Today was Purple Friday in schools across the Netherlands, an annual event usually held on the second Friday of December. It's dedicated to raising awareness and showing support for gender and sexual diversity, with a particular focus on the LGBT+ community, and aims to foster a safe and inclusive environment in schools. On the occasion, researchers from the University of Utrecht

The event, organized in more than 1700 schools nationwide, is in collaboration with the LGBT+ advocacy group COC Netherlands and student groups associated with the GSA, the Gender & Sexuality Alliance. Participating schools could order packages containing materials and information.

COC described the event as "still very much needed: 'homo' remains the most used slur in Dutch schools, and LGBT+ students are bullied more often than their peers. This underscores the importance of teaching children from primary school that everyone belongs and that no one should be bullied or excluded for who they are."

On Friday, researchers from Utrecht University published a report revealing that teachers and students in Dutch secondary education believe that too little attention is paid to positive sex education at school. Positive sex education encompasses not just the biological aspects of sexuality but also pleasure, LGBTI+ diversity, understanding of wishes and boundaries, and respectful treatment of others.

The research indicates that teachers struggle to effectively teach sexuality education due to the lack of clear guidelines and training. Only 22 percent of teachers feel well-trained in providing sexuality education.

"As a result, some students unfortunately receive very minimal relationship and sexual education that focuses only on the negative aspects, such as the prevention of STDs and unintended pregnancy," said researcher Jenneke van Ditzhuijzen. She emphasized the importance of also teaching students to communicate about consent and their wishes and boundaries, based on a positive, healthy view of sexuality that accommodates diversity.

The report's researchers recommend forming teacher working groups to enhance assurance and suggest permanently integrating relationship and sexuality education into the curriculum."