A very high-strength ecstasy pill is currently in circulation in the Netherlands, the Trimbos Institute warned on Friday. Several beige-golden ecstasy pills with an Audi logo containing a very high amount of MDMA have been submitted to various drug information and monitoring system testing centers in the Netherlands.

Containing more than 300 mg of MDMA, ingestion of this pill can be life-threatening, Trimbos warned on social media. High amounts of MDMA in ecstasy pills can lead to overheating, which may cause the kidneys, liver, and/or heart to malfunction.

“Absolutely do not use this pill,” Trimbos advised. “If someone has already taken this pill and is experiencing severe effects, call medical services (first aid or ambulance) immediately and try to calm the person as much as possible in the meantime.”

The institute also noted that these pills have been handed in at various test locations throughout the Netherlands.

"Drug use is never without risks. If you don't want to take any risks, don't use it," the institute wrote. People who want to use drugs despite the risks are advised to get their drugs tested at a DIMS test location.