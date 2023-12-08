The Breda court on Friday sentenced the well-known conspiracy theorist Huig Plug to nine months in prison, five of which are suspended. The court stated that he was guilty of stalking, incitement, and defamation. The 55-year-old man from Katwijk resident accused victims on social media of child abuse and child murder.

Plug's cousin and cameraman, Pieter P. (41) from Katwijk, was sentenced to 66 days in prison, 60 of which are suspended, along with a 150-hour community service sentence. Marlies van M. (59) from The Hague received a two-month suspended prison sentence and a 180-hour community service sentence.

The three promote a conspiracy theory claiming that there is an underground pedophile network in political circles in The Hague. Among their accusations are claims of sexual abuse lobbed at former top civil servant Joris Demmink, and also an Amsterdam judge’s current husband, who is the former romantic partner of Marlies van M., one of the suspects in the case.

She alleged that he abused their daughter. According to the court, Plug and P. went along with that story “unquestioningly,” and appeared at the judge’s house four different times with a megaphone.

The three claimed that Demmink had a leading role in the pedophile network. Demmink said that he subsequently received death threats. “An easy victim,” according to the Public Prosecution Service, because his name has previously been associated with abuse, though he was never prosecuted due to lack of evidence.

Other alleged abusers were also named in the conspiracy. A victim and his daughter previously told the court that it was a huge invasion of their privacy. Their names are said to still be viewable online.

The court also imposed a restraining order on the conspiracy theorists that forbids them from having contact with their victims. In addition, they are no longer allowed to mention names on social media regarding the alleged abuse story.

P. immediately announced during the verdict that he will file an appeal.