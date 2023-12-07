A large fire destroyed the Bethelkerk on Oranjestraat in the middle of the residential Overschie neighborhood in Rotterdam overnight. The emergency services evacuated five surrounding homes as a precaution. No one got hurt.

Records show firefighters and paramedics were initially dispatched to Oranjestraat to tackle the fire at about 10:53 p.m. Within minutes, the fire alarm was elevated, sending more rescue workers to the scene. About 30 minutes later, the situation was declared a Grip 1 regional emergency. The protocol calls for all responding personnel to unite under a single incident commander.

By the time the fire was struck out at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, much of the building was destroyed. The roof collapsed, and a large part of the facade at the front did not survive. Only part of the outer walls is still standing. Residents of homes evacuated earlier in the incident were still prevented from returning later in the morning.

“We were in bed early, and we heard ambulances and screams from people on the street. That’s how we found out about it, and, of course, you eventually smelled it too,” a local told Rijnmond. The fire is a major blow, he said. “Especially at this time of year when there are many services during Advent. It's terrible.”

The church was built in 1923, with interior surface space measuring at 699 square meters. It is located on a 1,090-square-meter plot, according to land registry data.

The Dutch Reformed Church community-based at the church is made up of about 300 members, according to the Bethelkerk’s website. Members are mainly located in the Overschie neighborhood but also reside in other places within the greater Rotterdam area.

They meet for weekly services on Sunday mornings, but the building is also used to provide space for an Evangelical Church community, as well as activities for elderly people and parents.



