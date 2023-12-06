The court in Dordrecht sentenced 32-year-old Daniela D., a Chilean prostitute illegally residing in the Netherlands, to 14 years in prison for the violent killing of one of her clients. The sentence is in line with what the Public Prosecution Service demanded.

Daniela D., who was not present at the ruling, was convicted of killing a client in his home on Zilverschoon in Hoogvliet Rotterdam on December 24 last year. Investigators found over 200 stab wounds on the body of the victim, a 36-year-old man named Danny.

The court described the manslaughter as "revolting, brutal, and merciless,” and noted that injuries were inflicted even after the victim's death, including stab wounds to the eyes and ears.

The accused claimed the killing followed a violent argument and said she acted in self-defense. Both she and the victim, Danny, who had invited her to his home, were under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Daniela D. alleged she had to defend herself from Danny's attacks, claiming he dragged her by the hair to the kitchen.

However, the court rejected this account. Investigations did not confirm that the accused was attacked. The court also noted several inconsistencies in her statement.

Daniela D. claimed that the victim forced her to take a hallucinogenic substance, which she suggested could have influenced her actions. However, toxicological tests did not detect such a substance.

Psychological evaluation at the Pieter Baan Center did not diagnose any disorder in the accused. However, the Public Prosecution Service expressed uncertainty about this conclusion. "It is not entirely certain whether she truly has no disorder, as the examiners felt that the suspect frequently did not provide full disclosure,” the OM said.

The Public Prosecution Service said that the offense left deep marks on the victim’s relatives. “Christmas will never be the same for the victim's relatives, just like the rest of their lives. They have suffered irreparable and unimaginable suffering,” the OM wrote in its closing argument.

The court ruled on Tuesday that Daniela D. must pay compensation to the victim's relatives for, among other things, nervous shock and emotional loss, for a total of over 110,000 euros.