A technical issue at Rabobank is causing some distress among customers. Due to the issues, some customers’ balances reflect 0 euros. Customers also have trouble making payments, either online through iDeal or with their bank cards in stores.

“Great Rabobank, half a heart attack because all my checking accounts suddenly have 0 balance,” one customer wrote on X.

The bank confirmed the issues in a message to customers. “Take notice! You may currently experience problems with various Rabobank services, like making payments with iDeal, making transfers, and viewing your account balance.”

Rabobank is working on a solution. “Our apologies for any inconvenience,” the bank said.

The issue seems to be isolated to Rabobank. A spokesperson for Currence, the company behind iDeal, told ANP that “everything is working as it should” at the payment platform.