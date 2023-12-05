It’s Pakjesavond in the Netherlands. This evening, Sinterklaas and his Pieten will visit kids across the Netherlands, leaving burlap sacks with gifts outside their doors. The Sint and his helpers better remember their umbrellas because showers are expected across the country this evening, according to Weeronline.

Tuesday will at least be a bit warmer than the past few days. The maximum temperatures will be reached in the late afternoon, ranging from 1-3 degrees in Groningen and Friesland to 7 degrees in some places in Zeeland.

Netherlands residents are still enthusiastic about Sinterklaas, though the controversy surrounding Zwarte Piet and the racist characteristics of his traditional blackface appearance has put a damper on the celebration.

Pakjesavond is also losing ground to Christmas, with half of Netherlands residents spending more on packing gifts under the Christmas tree than in Sinterklaas’s burlap sack. Dutch people spent an average of 129 euros on Sinterklaas gifts this year, up 13 percent from 114 euros last year. This year, LEGO, interactive robot toys, and stuffed animals were the favorite Sinterklaas gifts.

And according to parcel deliverers PostNL and DHG, almost all gifts will arrive in time for Pakjesavond. There are few to no delays due to good coordination with online stores, PostNL told NU.nl. “The spread of discount promotions was important, and stores also opened their warehouses on weekends,” a spokesperson explained.