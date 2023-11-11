Even though the discussions on Sinterklaas surrounding the "Zwarte Piet" have intensified in recent years and polarized the Dutch, the controversial holiday is still very popular. Around 68 percent celebrated Sinterklaas last year, AD reported.

According to a survey conducted in collaboration with the Panel Inzicht office, celebrating the white-bearded bishop continues to enjoy the popularity in the Netherlands. For instance, around 61 percent of those surveyed stated that they want to celebrate the holiday this year. Younger age groups in particular dominate the decision to take part in the festivities. In the 35-49 age group, 73 percent are (almost) certain to celebrate, and 71 percent in the 18-34 age group. This shows that enthusiasm remains high among these generations.

Even though the popularity of this holiday remains, the discussion surrounding the discriminatory nature of Zwarte Piet has had an impact. At least 82 percent of respondents said that these discussions make celebrating Sinterklaas "less fun". In addition, the survey showed that around 62 percent of Dutch people think that the pre-Christmas holiday has become less popular overall.

This comes as no surprise to tradition expert Ineke Strouken, who has long noted that the "Piets debate" has caused a lasting shock among the Dutch population. According to the ex-director of the Dutch Center for Popular Culture and Intangible Heritage, most Dutch people could not explain why there was any discussion at all about racism and discrimination in the context of the holiday. For many, the accusation of discrimination was tantamount to taking away their traditions, Strouken explained. This often resulted in heated discussions.

Nevertheless, the expert is surprised at the enduring popularity of Sinterklaas. "The tradition is still being cultivated and passed on: The 'younger' target groups in particular celebrate it to the full," she told AD.

However, she believes that the survey has a positive outcome. Strouken predicts that Sinterklaas will survive the “Piets debate”. "This survey gives me great hope because the core values seem to remain untouched: Coziness, gift-giving, teasing each other with surprises and poems. And the fact that Christmas is now seen as 'more important' is no big deal. These celebrations have always existed side by side,” she told the newspaper.

Following the criticism, some of the external features of Zwarte Piet have changed. For example, Sinterklaas' helper will never again have those thick red lips and gold earrings that have been criticized for years, according to Strouken. Even though these small changes have been made, blackfacing still occurs. Even last year, there were cases of white Dutch people painting their faces black and often wearing wigs with frizzy or curly hair to represent Zwarte Piet, the DW reported.