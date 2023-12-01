Children's wish lists for Sinterklaas and Christmas primarily feature LEGO, interactive robot toys, and soft plush toys this year, according to retailers Bol and Intertoys. Marktplaats also observes a significant interest in second-hand toys, while Action notes the popularity of wooden toys, according to a survey by ANP.

Bol explains the popularity of some gifts through trends on TikTok and a phenomenon the webshop calls "newstalgia": modern versions of classic toys. For instance, the virtual pet Bitzee is reminiscent of the 90s' Tamagotchi. Squishmallow plush toys are also hits, as children enjoy collecting them. Last year, Bol indicated that "functional stocking stuffers," like pajamas, sports items, and lunchboxes, were in demand.

Another trend is adult toys, like LEGO building sets. This year, LEGO ranks among the top three adult gifts at Bol. "LEGO remains hugely popular across all ages and groups," confirms a spokesperson from Intertoys. LEGO is also the most popular brand among children, as identified by advisory firm Human8, which listed the top ten toy brands that Dutch children consider 'cool.'

Intertoys notes that sales for December 5 started a bit later than in previous years. This was due to the relatively late arrival of Sinterklaas on November 18, delaying the start of the Sinterklaas news program and school activities. "The festive spirit among gift-givers and children started to resonate later." Nevertheless, Intertoys mentions that Sinterklaas sales have now surpassed last year's level.

Other businesses did not disclose their sales figures. Marktplaats reports that more parents are planning to buy second-hand toys for Sinterklaas, with high demand for LEGO, Barbie, and Duplo products. Action states that wooden toys, like play kitchens or workbenches, are doing very well this year. Board games are also popular, according to the retail chain.