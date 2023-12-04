Two men got hurt in an argument in a home on Stationstraat in Alphen aan den Rijn early on Monday morning. One got hurt "through physical violence," and the other slipped and fell from the roof, the police said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the police reported investigating a possible shooting at the home. But it turned out that no shots had been fired, the police said.

The police responded to the home, which consists of several separately rented out rooms, at around 3:45 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the man hurt by physical violence to a nearby hospital under police escort. The second injured person did not need hospital treatment. He fell about 4 meters, the police said.

Both men will likely be arrested and taken in for questioning, a police spokesperson told AD. The police asked witnesses to come forward.