Popular Limburg music festival Pinkpop announced that singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will close out the 2024 edition of the festival, as the event's final headliner. The first two nights of the festival will feature headline performances by Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin, and Scottish musician Calvin Harris, the music festival announced on Monday. Ticket sales begin later this week.

The first day of the 53rd edition of Pinkpop will include sets from Avril Lavigne, Royal Blood, Acda en de Munnik, Cian Ducrot, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Polyphia, before Måneskin takes the main stage. As the winner of the most promising artist prize at the Limburg Pop Awards last year, the first day of the festival will open with Dutch performer Jiri11.

The second day includes shows from Nothing But Thieves, Louis Tomlinson, Pendulum, Against the Current, Froukje, Lauren Spencer Smith and Gideon Luciana. A diverse group of musicians will perform on Sunday before Ed Sheeran closes the event. Sam Smith, Hozier, Limp Bizkit, Greta van Fleet, Calum Scott, Davina Michelle, James Arthur, Jane's Addiction and Loreen are all slated to play.

Pinkpop 2024 will take place from June 21 to 23. Single-day tickets are expected to cost 135 euros, with a three-day pass priced at 275 euros. The pass for the entire festival also includes access to the campground in Schaesberg, part of the municipality of Landgraaf in Limburg. The festival will open its campsites a day earlier this year, starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

Tickets will be sold to the public via Ticketmaster starting on Saturday at 10 a.m. Many people may be able to snap up tickets before the general sale by registering for a limited pre-sale window.

The early registration period closes on Thursday at 6 p.m., and information about the pre-sale will go out on Friday.