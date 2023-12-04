Supermarkets in the Netherlands are set to receive hundreds of additional deposit-return machines in the coming years to encourage people to return more plastic bottles. This initiative is part of a new plan proposed by the Afvalfonds Verpakkingen (Waste Packaging Fund) and submitted to the Inspection for Living Environment and Transport (ILT).

The plan also suggests significantly increasing the number of return points in other locations such as schools, stations, and airports, due to the current low return rates of small plastic drink bottles.

The Waste Fund aims to install 800 additional reverse vending machines at or near supermarkets and another 1,800 machines elsewhere. There is a proposal for 2,800 manual return points, like special bins at sports clubs.

"This will offer consumers nationwide much more opportunity to return their plastic drink bottles for a deposit refund, significantly boosting collection figures," said the organization responsible for the collection and recycling of packaging on behalf of the business sector. This statement follows reports by Het Financieele Dagblad.

Earlier this year, the Waste Fund received a warning letter from ILT for failing to meet the collection target for plastic bottles. Last year, only 68 percent of all plastic bottles were returned, well below the legal requirement of 90 percent

The inspection authority demanded improvements based on analysis and a solid plan to achieve the targets. This led to a revised plan by the Waste Fund in October. However, ILT deemed this plan insufficient, granting the fund additional time to refine its strategies.

The Waste Fund is discussing the placement of collection machines with various parties. The plan includes a focus on large national campaigns and initiatives to encourage consumers to return deposit-packaged products. Collaboration with shopping centers, theme parks, and festivals is also part of the strategy.

Ultimately, the Waste Fund anticipates reaching the mandatory 90 percent collection rate for plastic drink bottles by 2026. "Changing behavior takes time, but we are confident that consumers will fully embrace the deposit system for plastic bottles (and cans) within a few years."