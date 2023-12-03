The major fire in the warehouse of the food company Tyson Foods in Houtwal in Oosterwolde, Friesland, is still raging. Local residents who had to leave their homes because of the smoke have now been allowed to return, a spokesman for the fire department reported.

In #Oosterwolde is de brand nog altijd niet onder controle. In tegenstelling tot eerdere berichtgeving is de brand ontdekt door een medewerker die aanwezig was op een ander onderdeel van het terrein. — Veiligheidsregio Fryslân (@VRFryslan) December 3, 2023

De eerste brandweereenheden in #Oosterwolde worden momenteel door collega’s afgelost. De bewoners van de ontruimde woningen mogen inmiddels weer terugkeren naar hun woning. Einde berichtgeving over dit incident. — Veiligheidsregio Fryslân (@VRFryslan) December 3, 2023

The fire was discovered by an employee who was in another part of the company premises. However, no one was injured. The fire, which broke out at around 02:20 a.m., raged in a shed, which is an outbuilding some distance from the main building. The firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the main building.

At around 9.45 a.m., cranes were used to open up the industrial hall to gain better access to the source of the fire. This initially led to more smoke, which has now subsided. Nevertheless, the fire department recommended that residents should close windows and doors and turn off the ventilation.

It is expected that the fire department will need hours and possibly even all day to completely extinguish the fire. According to Omrop Fryslân, the fire was initially upgraded to GRIP-1, which means that various emergency services need to work together. On Sunday, however, the huge outbreak of fire was downgraded again to GRIP-0.

