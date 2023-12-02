KLM has canceled all flights to Munich until 6 a.m. on Sunday due to heavy snowfall in southern Germany and the closure of the airport there until further notice. KLM flights to the British airports of Glasgow, Humberside, and Bristol are also affected by the snowfall.

Air traffic at Munich airport was temporarily suspended on Saturday due to heavy snowfall. So far, about 320 of the 760 scheduled flights have been canceled.

A spokeswoman for the airline was unable to say exactly how many flights would be canceled on Saturday afternoon. "We are aware of the inconvenience and are rebooking passengers onto the next available flights."

Due to the severe weather problems in Munich, four flights to and from Schiphol, including two from KLM, have been canceled, Luchtvaartnieuws reported.

Snowfall is also expected in the Netherlands this weekend. KLM is preparing for this, the spokeswoman said, but it is not yet possible to say what the winter weather will mean for the flight schedule on Sunday. "We advise our passengers to keep a close eye on their travel information," she said.