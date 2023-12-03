KLM is canceling dozens of flights on Sunday due to the expected snowfall. In this way, the airline wants to make room so that the remaining flights can be operated properly in the wintry conditions.

A total of 65 return flights will not take place. "We are aware that this will cause inconvenience for our passengers. They were informed in the course of Saturday and rebooked on the next available flights," a spokeswoman said. According to her, only flights to European destinations are affected; flights to other destinations will be operated.

KLM already warned travelers on Sunday morning of "delays and cancellations" due to the expected winter weather. "Please note that due to the predicted snowfall at Amsterdam Airport on Sunday, December 3, operational capacity will be reduced. As a result, delays and cancellations should be expected," the airline said in a special banner on its website.

Furthermore, other airlines could be affected by the winter weather. Schiphol also warned travelers on its website about the possible consequences of the snowfall, which the airport said is forecast for Sunday afternoon. "Due to the (expected) snow and winter conditions, flights may be delayed or canceled."

According to Weeronline, on Sunday afternoon and evening, snowfall will move across the country from the southwest. This snowfall will increase in the afternoon and a snow cover of 5 centimeters may form. In the late afternoon, it will then snow in the southwest and the snow will increasingly remain. As a result, temperatures will be around freezing point and the wind will create temperatures between -3 and -7 degrees.

KLM was already forced to cancel one return flight to Humberside in the UK, one to Glasgow and four to Munich on Saturday due to heavy snowfall in Germany. At the time, the airline pointed out that snowfall was also expected in the Netherlands on Sunday. KLM is preparing for this, a spokeswoman said, but what exactly the winter weather means for the flight schedule on Sunday cannot yet be said. "We advise our passengers to keep a close eye on their travel information," was all she could say.

#Munich is buried under snow currently, heaviest in decades. @MUC_Airport closed until tomorrow. Snow took its toll last night already ❄️😯 #avgeek pic.twitter.com/0dYYYODAdY — Andreas Spaeth (@SpaethFlies) December 2, 2023

Due to the severe weather problems in Munich, four flights to and from Schiphol, including two from KLM, have been canceled, Luchtvaartnieuws reported.