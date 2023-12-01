The municipality of Emmen has announced three themes that it wants to focus on next year during the royal family’s visit on King’s Day: space, energy, and pride. “These words are in the hearts of Emmen residents,” the municipality said. King Willem-Alexander will celebrate his 57th birthday in the Drenthe city on 27 April 2024.

The King’s Day logo in Emmen is a butterfly “made up of three hearts with the chest forward and a proud look,” said Mayor Eric van Oosterhout. “It represents our past, present, and future, and represents space, energy, and pride.” According to Van Oosterhout, Emmen has traditionally had a special bond with butterflies. “In addition, the butterfly is loved by everyone. A friend to everyone. Just like King’s Day is a day for and of everyone, regardless of age or origin.”

Preparations for the royal family’s visit are already in full swing, the municipality of Emmen reported. In recent weeks, residents of the municipality have submitted around five hundred ideas for celebrating King Willem-Alexander’s birthday. “The ideas range from having a cup of coffee with the king to modern technology, (installation) art, dance, and music. All entrants received a personal message from the mayor this week.”

Soon, Emmen residents will be able to submit simple drawings via a special website for King’s Day decorations. The city intends to use these doodles on King’s Day on, for example, flags, banners, and the runner on which the royal family will walk.