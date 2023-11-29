Icy roads caused multiple accidents in the Netherlands overnight. A code yellow warning is still in effect for most of the country. Snow and ice are causing dangerous driving conditions in the east, southeast, and center of the country, the meteorological institute KNMI warned.

Several accidents happened in and around Apeldoorn, including on the A50 highway, NOS reports. Near Loenen, several cars and a truck got damaged, and an access road to the A50 was temporarily closed.

A person got hurt on the A12 near Blieswijk in Zuid-Holland when they crashed into a roadworks sign. The bad weather may have played a role. A police officer also crashed while responding to that accident. He veered out to avoid another car and lost control. He did not get hurt, but the police car sustained significant damage, the police said.

In Klijdijk in Drenthe, a car went off the road on the N34. On the N7 near Groningen, a vehicle crashed into the guardrail. On the N11 near Alphen aan den Rijn, a truck veered onto an exit.

The KNMI has a code yellow warning in place for Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Gelderland, Utrecht, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg on Wednesday morning. Snow and icy roads may cause dangerous driving conditions. Adjust your speed and maintain a safe following distance. The meteorological institute expects most of the iciness to melt away by mid-morning.

Rijkswaterstaat also urged motorists to be extra alert and careful when driving on icy roads. The ANWB expected an average morning rush hour despite the weather conditions. At 7:50 a.m., the travelers’ organization reported 90 traffic jams covering 447 kilometers of Dutch roads.