Ajax has hired Marijn Beuker as the new “Director of Football,” the Amsterdam club announced on Wednesday. An agreement was reached for a contract running from December 1, 2023, to July 1, 2028. He will succeed Sven Mislintat, who was fired in September less than four months after his arrival due to poor performance.

The 39-year-old man from Arnhem has been the Director of Football at the Scottish football club Queen's Park FC since January 2022. Previously, he served as Head of Football Development and Strategy at AZ.

At Ajax, Beuker will be responsible for the youth academy, all supporting disciplines, and the Scouting and Football Analytics departments. According to Ajax's interim director Jan van Halst, the club will hire someone else primarily responsible for transfers and for managing the technical staff of both Jong Ajax and Ajax 1.

"Ajax is a fantastic football club with a rich history and huge potential for the future,” Marijn Beuker said. “I look forward to starting soon and being part of a team with the shared goal of bringing Ajax back to the top,” he added.

Ajax had been seeking a new Director of Football since the dismissal of Sven Mislintat, who is still under investigation for potential conflicts of interest in transfers. The German director spent over 110 million euros last summer to buy 12 players, many of whom were relatively inexperienced or failed to deliver.