Ajax has fired Director of Football Sven Mislintat, the football club announced on Sunday evening. Mislintat was hired less than four months ago.

Ajax said the decision is "unrelated to the forensic accountant investigation announced last Wednesday." The German director spent over 100 million in the summer needing to replace important players who left, like Mohamed Kudus, Dusan Tadic, and Jurrien Timber. But the signings have not delivered thus far, with Ajax having just one win out of their first nine competitive matches this season.

The decision was made after what many have called one of the worst days in Ajax's history. The Amsterdammers were 3-0 down to arch-rivals Feyenoord before the match was abandoned due to the supporters in the Johan Cruijff Arena throwing fireworks on the pitch.

The atmosphere got even more chaotic after the match, with Ajax fans forcing themselves back into the ground by smashing the windows.

"Several attempts to restore broad support have not led to the desired outcome. This leads to unrest in and around the club, also due to the disappointing results,” said interim CEO Jan van Halst in the statement released by the club.

“Sven has put in tremendous effort for Ajax in recent months, for which we are grateful. It is now in Ajax's best interest to move on with joined forces and find its way back to sporting success.”