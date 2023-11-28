The season’s first snowfall has turned parts of the Netherlands white, especially in the higher parts of the east like Twello and Borne. Snow lovers shared pictures on social media. Frozen areas on the roads can cause hazardous driving conditions this morning, the KNMI warned, issuing a code yellow warning for a large part of the country. More snow is expected this evening.

The code yellow warning applies to Drenthe, Overijssel, Flevoland, Gelderland, Utrecht, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg. Drive slowly and maintain a safe following distance. The ice should melt away by mid-morning.

The ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat expect the icy roads to cause a busy morning rush hour on Tuesday. By 7:20 a.m., the ANWB already reported 61 traffic jams covering 319 kilometers of Dutch roads. The Rijkswaterstaat also urged road users to drive carefully on the icy roads. “Be extra alert and adjust your driving behavior to the circumstances,” the public works department said.

Tuesday morning will be sunny and dry inland and cloudy with winter showers along the coast. The afternoon will be dry and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, with maximums ranging between 3 degrees in the east and 6 degrees along the coast.

“At the end of the afternoon, the temperature inland will drop below zero quite quickly, especially where there may still be snow,” the KNMI said. The winter showers will start up again in the evening, as rain in the country's northern half and possibly snow in the east.