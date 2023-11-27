VodafoneZiggo has also temporarily halted advertising on social media platform X. According to the Dutch telecom provider, advertising there "currently does not align" with the company's brands. "Therefore, we have decided to pause our advertisements on this platform starting Monday," a spokesperson stated.

Last week, the Dutch State-owned gambling company Nederlandse Loterij and the online retailer Bol also announced their decision to stop advertising on X. The Dutch Lottery aimed to "further prevent placement next to unwanted and inappropriate messages." Bol reported having already ceased advertising when Elon Musk took over the former Twitter, choosing not to associate its brand with X due to "a lack of content moderation."

Bol has also stopped posting its own tweets on X. "We still monitor and respond to customer inquiries via this channel and direct them to our Customer Service," a spokesperson said.

Recently, several major companies, including IBM and Apple, announced their withdrawal from advertising on the platform due to antisemitism on X. This decision followed after the research group Media Matters published screenshots showing advertisements appearing under posts glorifying Adolf Hitler's ideologies or the Third Reich.