A man was seriously injured in a shooting during a party in Rotterdam Ahoy on Saturday night. Two suspects, aged 20 and 31, both from Rotterdam, were arrested in the incident.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m., as the party was coming to an end, a spokeswoman said. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At the end of the party in Rotterdam Ahoy, when several thousand people were still present, two more men were arrested, one for assaulting a police officer and the other for insulting the police. The first was shocked with a stun gun when he was arrested. According to the police, there is no link between these suspects and the shooting incident that took place earlier.

Rotterdam Ahoy announced that it is investigating the shooting incident on the night from Saturday to Sunday. On Sunday, the management said it wanted to know how someone could take a firearm inside.

"We at Ahoy are very shocked by this situation," a spokesperson said. "Our concern first and foremost goes out to victims and any employees involved and we will, in collaboration with the organizer, investigate how this could have happened." The events scheduled for Sunday will not be affected by this. Ahoy said that safety has "our utmost attention". "Certainly also during upcoming events."

At the time of the shooting, the I Love Urban party was taking place, organized by actor and comedian Jandino Asporaat. During the evening, several well-known artists such as Frenna, Jonna Fraser, Bilal Wahib, Bizzey, Idaly, and Poke performed.

Four arrests after stabbing incident in Rotterdam-Zuid

The police have arrested four people in and around a house on Oldegaarde in Rotterdam-Zuid who are suspected of involvement in a stabbing incident. Three people were injured.

According to the police, it was an argument between acquaintances. This probably involved mutual stabbing. As a result, three men suffered lacerations and had to be assessed by paramedics.

Two of the people involved were still in the Rotterdam home and were arrested there. The third man had jumped from the balcony despite his injuries and tried to escape. He was found nearby with a fourth man. Shortly afterwards, the police arrested the two men.