From March, private customers of ING will pay 50 cents more each month for their payment package. Many business account holders will pay more after the turn of the year for the bank's investigations into the prevention of money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud.

For private customers with a discounted OranjePakket, for example, this means that they will pay 3.20 euros per month for their payment package, compared to 2.70 euros now. For business customers, it depends on the legal form of their company or organization whether they have to pay more for ING’s customer survey. These are legal forms that are more difficult to survey.

For instance, this includes limited liability companies, cooperatives, associations, foundations, and churches. Corporate customers with limited partnerships must also make a higher contribution to the customer survey. From January 1, they will pay 8.50 euros per month instead of the previous 7.50 euros.

According to ING, it is continuously investing in the reliability and security of its banking services. Part of the additional costs will be passed on to customers via the rate increase.