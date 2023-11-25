Several hundred people came to the Piramideplein in Rijswijk to take part in an unofficial Sinterklaas arrival with Black-faced Petes, organized by Councilor Marc Weterings of the Rijswijks Belang party. The Petes are holding a “manifestation” because no permit has been given for a Sinterklaas arrival with Zwarte Piet, Omroep West reported. The manifesto of this party states that "Sinterklaas with Zwarte Piet is part of the Dutch heritage".

John, one of the participants of the “demonstration”, is dressed as Zwarte Piet. He told Omroep West that the Black Petes are still here and have no intention of leaving. "They can jump high and low, but we will remain Black Pete forever". Furthermore, John believes that "Black Pete and slavery have nothing to do with each other", he told the regional broadcaster.

The police are visibly present and a brass band plays Sinterklaas songs. Around 30 people are dressed up as Zwarte Piet. However, the “manifestation” proceeds without incident for the time being.

The official arrival of Sinterklaas, organized by the municipality of Rijswijk in the presence of Mayor Huri Sahin, took place last Saturday, with only soot-smeared Black Petes in attendance. The majority of the Rijswijk council had previously decided in favor of this design.

The meeting on Saturday was an initiative of Weterings and his party out of dissatisfaction with the course of events last week. Weterings was refused entry because, according to Sahin, "public order and safety cannot be guaranteed".