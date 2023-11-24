PVV leader Geert Wilders is “very disappointed” by the VVD’s decision not to participate in a new Cabinet, he said after the party leaders that won seats in parliament met on Friday. PVV Senator Gom van Strien will be the formation “scout” - the first person to investigate possible coalitions for the next Dutch government, Tweede Kamer president Vera Bergkamp announced at a press conference on Friday after the meeting.

“I don’t think that is what the VVD voter wants,” Wilders said on X about VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz’s announcement shortly before the meeting started. She said the VVD won’t participate in the next government because of the seats her party lost in the election. But according to Wilders, the VVD voters want a center-right Cabinet. "Pity. I hope she changes her mind because governing is better than tolerating," he said.

He added to NOS that the VVD's withdrawal won't make the formation process easier. "The formation could take months now. Ms. Yesilgöz did not make it easier for the voter."

The PVV nominated Van Strien as formation scout, and all party leaders except DENK leader Stephan van Baarle agreed, Bergkamp said. In the coming week, Van Strien will meet with all party leaders and map out who is willing to work with whom. Appointing the scout is the first step in the Cabinet formation process. The new Tweede Kamer will debate his report and the election results as soon as possible after its installation on December 6.

Geert Wilders’ PVV became the largest party in parliament on Wednesday, winning 37 seats - 20 more than in 2021. According to the latest forecast, the VVD lost ten seats in the Tweede Kamer, dropping to the third largest party with 24 seats. GroenLinks-PvdA is the second largest party with 25 seats, eight more than the two left-wing parties had before the election. Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC got 20 seats.



