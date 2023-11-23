Geert Wilders was received with cheers in the PVV faction room in parliament a day after his party’s victory. There was cake and champagne ready. The PVV parliamentarians are eager to form part of the next government. But, lawyers have concerns about the legality of the party’s policies.

“I raise a glass to the Netherlands and the Dutch,” Wilders said to his party members in the PVV room in the Tweede Kamer. He spoke of a “historic victory.” According to the latest forecast from ANP, the anti-Islam party will win 37 seats, making it the largest party by far in the new Tweede Kamer. After yesterday’s celebration and today’s cake, “we are going to work really hard” to try to form a coalition, Wilders said.

The interest from the media was great. Many international news organizations, including the BBC, also came. Wilders, who has been in parliament since 1998, reiterated that he was willing to compromise and wanted to become a Prime Minister for all Dutch people.

And the PVV parliamentarians are clear: their party will be part of the next government with Prime Minister Geert Wilders at the head. Before the start of the first faction meeting after the elections, the right-wing populist politicians said that other political parties could no longer avoid cooperation with the PVV.

Wilders has been “ready for the premiership for twenty years,” says confidant and party ideologue Martin Bosma. “I am very, very looking forward to that,” said climate spokesperson Alexander Kops about the prospect of Wilders in the Torentje - the Prime Minister’s office in The Hague.

The PVV must now get a majority coalition together. Party politicians expect this to succeed. “Other parties must now show what democracy is worth,” said MP Barry Madlener. According to Dion Gaus, no one can escape it anymore. “It would be a great insult to the Dutch people if someone were to ignore this.” He thinks the PVV can also provide good Ministers.

The PVV members don’t recognize Muslims’ concerns about what the election results will mean for them. “I don’t believe that,” Bosma said firmly. According to him, the public broadcaster is “making a fuss.” Muslim organizations have also expressed their concerns to other media. However, according to Gaus, “people who adapt here and participate properly have nothing to fear.”

Concerns about legality of PVV policies

Earlier this month, the Dutch Bar Association (NOvA) published a long list of plans by the PVV that are contrary to the rule of law. For example, the asylum stop so fervently advocated for by Wilders is contrary to fundamental human rights, the lawyers pointed out. That also applies to the party’s plan to make life sentences truly life sentences again.

The PVV is known for its anti-Islam views. Wilders promised in the campaign that he was willing to put these “on hold” in order to cooperate with parties that have trouble with his rhetoric. Nevertheless, the party’s program still states that the PVV wants to ban Islamic schools, Korans, and mosques. That is contrary to the constitutional right to freedom of religion and equal treatment, the NOvA wrote.

The lawyers are also critical of the PVV’s plans to fight crime. They find it discriminatory that the party suggests there is a link between criminal behavior and people’s migration background. Wilders’ party also favors minimum sentences and is against community service. The PVV thus deprives the judge of the opportunity to make its own judgment, according to the NOvA. The proposal to try young people as adults from the age of 14 for violent or sexual offenses is also contrary to international treaties, the lawyers warned.

The anti-corruption organization Transparency International complained last week that the PVV has too few plans to fight corruption and money laundering and has no plans to ensure that directors act transparently and with integrity. In a report on this, the PVV was one of a few parties to receive no positive points but several negative ones.